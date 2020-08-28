New Delhi: The Chandigarh administration on Friday withdrew its order on the weekend closure of markets and said that congested markets will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays along with the weekdays on odd-even formula till September 3. Meanwhile, Sukhna Lake will continue to be shut on weekends, the new order stated. Also Read - Antiviral Drug Used to Treat Cats May Also Work Against Covid-19, Say Scientists

The advisory comes hours after the Haryana government issued a revised order that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends. This, however, does not apply to shops dealing with essential goods and services.

"Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders," a government order said.

Last week, Chandigarh had announced the reimposition of weekend lockdown, following the advisory of Haryana government. All shops and establishment (except Essential Shops and Services) were to remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays until further orders.

As on Thursday, Haryana had 59,298 COVID-19 cases with 646 fatalities.