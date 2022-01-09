Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said most patients are asymptomatic and all arrangements have been made while ruling out weekend lockdown in the city. Pednekar said 2500 beds are available at the BKC Jumbo COVID-19 Centre and that so far there are no ICU patients at the centre.Also Read - Maharashtra: 68 CBI Personnel Working At Agency’s Bandra Office Tests Positive For COVID-19

“2500 beds are available at the BKC Jumbo COVID-19 Centre. So far, there are no ICU patients at the centre. Most patients are asymptomatic. Weekend lockdown will not be imposed for now,” Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of BKC Jumbo COVID-19 vaccination centre, said there have been no deaths at the centre since December 1. “From December 1 till now, we have 936 patients onboard with 100 daily admissions. Most patients do not need oxygen support. Till now, we have not had any mortality at the centre,” Dr Rajesh Dere said.

Mumbai logged 20,318 fresh COVID cases and five fatalities due to the infection on Saturday. As many as 41,434 new COVID cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai’s Omicron tally at 566

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 Omicron infections shot above the 1,000 mark, as the state entered into an era of night curfew, besides extending closure of all schools till February 15, health officials said on Saturday. The state reported a slight spike in COVID-19 infections and ‘suspect cases’ whose samples have been sent for genome sequencing touched 900 for the day.

After recording zero Omicron infections on Friday, the number suddenly shot up to 133 of the variant on Saturday as the tally touched 1,009, with Mumbai remaining at the top of the list. Of the 133 new Omicron infections, 129 are from Pune district, 2 from Palghar and one each from Ahmednagar and Mumbai.

Omicron has spread extensively across several districts in the state, and out of the 1,009 cases till date, 439 have recovered. Mumbai accounts for the bulk of Omicron cases, 566, followed by 286 in Pune, 63 in Thane, 30 in Nagpur, 18 in Raigad, 10 in Kolhapur, 8 in Satara, 6 each in Palghar and Osmanabad, 3 each in Amravati and Nanded, 2 each in Aurangabad, Buldhana, Ahmednagar and Sangli, and 1 each in Akola and Latur.

Worried by the spread, the state government announced curfew-style measures akin to the first wave in 2020 – ban on groups of five or more persons during daytime from 5 am to 11 pm, total ban on all public movements from 11 pm to 5 am, barring essential services, starting from midnight of Sunday-Monday.

Entry will be strictly regulated and enforced in government offices and only 50 per cent attendance with staggered working hours will be allowed. Gathering for marriages, and other social functions further scaled down to 50 only, only 20 mourners for funerals, 50 per cent intake in restaurants, cinemas and malls, and the shutting of all schools extended from Jan 31 to Feb 15, barring for critical academics for board students in Class X and Class XII. Swimming pools, gyms, spas, saloons will be shut, barber shops to serve only 50 per cent capacity, besides a host of other restrictions as the third wave has settled in.