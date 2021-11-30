Thiruvananthapuram: In an effort to make everyone get vaccinated, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said anyone not following COVID prevention measures, like vaccination, will not be provided free treatment. He also said that non-vaccinated teachers and employees who work from offices or interact with public will have to submit weekly results of RT-PCR tests.Also Read - Omicron Variant: India Removes Bangladesh From List of 'at-risk' Countries | Details Here

“No more free treatment for those who do not cooperate with Covid prevention measures. Non vaccinated teachers and employees who work from offices or interact with public, will have to submit weekly results of RT-PCR tests, paid for by themselves, to ensure safety of all,” Vijayan said in a tweet. Also Read - Omicron Variant: Karnataka Makes RT-PCR Test Must For International Fliers | Full Guidelines Here

No free treatment: During a COVID review meeting, the chief minister said the state government will not pay for the treatment of those who become COVID positive without receiving the vaccine.

However, he said that the people who are unable to get vaccinated due to diseases, allergies should produce a government doctor’s certificate.

The chief minister said the health department has been directed to organise a special vaccination drive from December 1 to 15 in the state and District Collectors have been asked to make preparations for the same.

Unvaccinated teachers won’t be allowed inside campus: Earlier in the day, state Education Minister V Sivankutty said that any teacher who is not vaccinated would not be allowed to enter the campus and would have to conduct online classes.

Saying that the norms cannot be relaxed for a small percentage of teachers, he said if they have any illness or allergies which prevent them from getting vaccinated, they will have to produce a doctor’s certificate.

In view of Omicron variant, the minister directed strengthening of the vigilance, including strict checking of travel history of those arriving from abroad, in the state and ensuring adherence to the COVID protocols without any lapse.

Corona cases: Kerala on Tuesday recorded 4,723 fresh COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths, raising the caseload to 51,29,985 and the toll to 40,132. With 5,370 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, total recoveries reached 50,57,368 and the active cases dropped to 43,663.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 755 fresh cases, followed by Kozhikode (718) and Ernakulam (592). Of the new cases, 26 were health workers, 12 from outside the state and 4,393 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 292.