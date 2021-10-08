New Delhi: After a wait of almost 68 years, the Tata Group has finally won the bid to take back the reins of state-owned Air India. Minutes after regaining control of the airline, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata thanked the union government for its recent policy of opening up select industries to private sector. Taking on to his Twitter handle, he said, “Welcome back, Air India,” as Tata Sons made a winning bid for the carrier at ₹18,000 crore.Also Read - Air India Disinvestment: Govt to Get Rs 2,700 Crore From Tata Sons For 100% Stake Sale

"The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is a great news. While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata Group in the aviation industry," He said.

In a statement, the Tata Sons chairman said, "On an emotional note, Air India, under the leadership of Mr JRD Ttata had one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years. Mr JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today."

“We also need to recognise and thank the government for its recent policy of opening select industries to the private sector. Welcome back, Air India!” he added.

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

The link between the Tata Group and Air India dates back to 1932, when famous businessman and India’s first commercially certified pilot JRD Tata founded the national airline.

The original service provided a weekly airmail service from Karachi to Madras via Ahmedabad and Bombay. The airline quickly grew to include passenger planes, and in 1938 it began international flights.

With the addition of Columbo to its list of destinations, the airline’s name was changed to Tata Air Services, and then to Tata Airlines.