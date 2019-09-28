New Delhi: After wrapping up the week-long US tour and displaying a global ‘statesmanship’ at the UNGA in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at the Palam Airport to a thunderous welcome of thousands of people. Reports suggested that more than 50,000 people had gathered at the airport to welcome him, just like another ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Delhi.

The PM was not only accorded a grand welcome at the airport, he was equally, accorded a virtual welcome on Twitter too. A number political leaders and Union ministers took to Twitter and expressed their greetings to the PM. And soon after ministers started wishing PM Modi on twitter, a new hash tag #IndiasPrideModi started trending on the micro-blogging platform.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was the first minister to took to twitter and said PM Modi has established a new India as a front runner in championing the cause of universal brotherhood.

“Hon. PM Sh @narendramodi PM Modi has established #NewIndia as a front runner in championing the cause of Universal Brotherhood. Today the whole world is witness to the immense possibilities in India. Congratulate PM Modi for strengthening brand India at the world stage,” he said.

BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir took to twitter and said PM Modi’s unprecedented success has redefined Indo-US relations for generations to come.

“Voice of 1.3billion is back after roaring at the world stage. Would have gone to congratulate him personally at the airport but due to health reasons, could not make it @narendramodi ji’s unprecedented success has redefined Indo-US relations for generations to come. #IndiasPrideModi,” he said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also took to twitter and said PM Modi’s US visit was historic in which his engagements highlighted the great spirit of optimism.

“PM @NarendraModi ji’s USA visit was historic in which his engagements highlighted the great spirit of optimism & appreciation that global leaders, industrialists and community have towards India. Now, the entire country eagerly awaits to give a grand welcome to #IndiasPrideModi,” he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar On twitter said PM Modi has emerged as a global statesman and made us all proud.

“Welcome back PM @narendramodi ji! His USA visit, which began with #HowdyModi and ended with #PMModiAtUN significantly strengthened India’s stand over many crucial issues. #IndiasPrideModi has emerged as a global statesman, and made us all proud!,” he said.

Just after arrival at the Palam Airport, PM Modi addressed the people and BJP supporters outside the airport and said, “I want to thank you all for coming in large numbers. This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian.”

“After assuming office in 2014, I went to the UN. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians,” he added.

Prior to his arrival, an elaborate security arrangement was made in the airport area. Wearing colourful clothes, people raised slogans ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi’ and danced when the Prime Minister arrived at the airport.