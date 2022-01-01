Srinagar: Political leaders including three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir were allegedly detained on Saturday ahead of a march by the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to protest against the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission for the Union Territory. Taking to Twitter, National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah claimed trucks have been parked outside his residence’s gates to scuttle the protest.Also Read - Gupkar Alliance Adopts Resolution To Restore J&K's Special Status, Plans to reach Out to People

“Good morning & welcome to 2022. A new year with the same J&K police illegally locking people in their homes & an administration so terrified of normal democratic activity. Trucks parked outside our gates to scuttle the peaceful JKPAGD sit-in protest. Some things never change,” he tweeted Also Read - Gupkar Alliance Disappointed Over Outcome of PM's Meeting, Demands Restoration of J&K Statehood Before Polls

Talk about a lawless police state, the police have even locked the internal gate connecting my father’s home to my sister’s. Yet our leaders have the cheek to tell the world that India is the largest democracy, hah!! pic.twitter.com/flNICRGk58 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 1, 2022

Also Read - Gupkar Alliance to Participate in PM Modi's Kashmir Meeting on Thursday

Abdullah, whose father and veteran politician Farooq Abdullah heads the PAGD, also claimed, “Talk about a lawless police state, the police have even locked the internal gate connecting my father’s home to my sister’s. Yet our leaders have the cheek to tell the world that India is the largest democracy, hah!!”

Senior CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami, who is the spokesperson of the alliance, said it was sad that the Jammu and Kashmir administration was “scared even to allow a peaceful protest”. “This is where the situation gets worse when people are not even allowed to express their opinion before the public,” he added.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had also been placed under detention. “A truck is parked outside my house too,” she claimed.

The PAGD had proposed to hold a peaceful demonstration in Srinagar on Saturday against the proposal of the Delimitation Commission of increasing six seats in Jammu division and one in Kashmir. With this, the number of seats in Jammu would have gone up to 43 and Kashmir to 47.

(With inputs from PTI)