New Delhi: A day after being expelled from JDU for indulging in anti-party activities, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday said he will formally speak about his future plans on February 11 and till then he will not utter a word about it to anyone.

“I will formally speak about my plans for the future on 11th February in Patna (Bihar). Until then I am not speaking to anyone,” Kishor told ANI.

On Wednesday, Kishor along with Pavan Varma were expelled from JDU for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. The strobe action from the party came after the two leaders repeatedly questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party’s stand on the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and JDU’s support to BJP in Delhi Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav of the RJD said that Prashant Kishor can come to his party. “He is welcome to the RJD,” he added.

Soon after their expulsion, Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma took to Twitter to congratulate party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying they are now free from the increasingly untenable responsibilities.

“Thank you Nitish Kumar ji for freeing me from my increasingly untenable position of defending you and your policies. I wish you well in your ambition of being CM of Bihar at any cost,” Pavan Varma said in a tweet.

He further stated that Nitish Kumar can now achieve his short term political goals, including possibly that of the chief ministership of Bihar without any reference to party’s constitution, his own ideological views of which he has spoken repeatedly in the past and the directions and actions of his ally BJP.

“I congratulate Nitish Kumar ji for removing all the obstacles and impediments from his path in his pursuit of short-term political gain. This pursuit is clearly now completely without any fidelity or loyalty to ideology,” he added.

Prashant Kishor also took to Twitter to congratulate Nitish Kumar for the decision. “Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you,” Kishor said in a tweet.