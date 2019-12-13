New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday informed that boys studying in government schools across the national capital will be asked to take a pledge to behave properly with females, stated a report.

Speaking at an event on Friday, Kejriwal was quoted by news agency IANS as saying, “We have decided that in all schools, we will get boys to take a pledge that they will never misbehave with any girl.” Kejriwal further said that the ladies in the family must first speak about the issue with the boys.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had said in the Delhi Assembly that the government or police cannot only be blamed for the crimes against women.”We should also see what has been done to the mentality of men, boys. Delhi schools should do something to make young boys sensitive. Only police and the government cannot do this. The society should change,” Kejriwal said, as he asked Education Minister to take a note of it.

(With inputs from IANS)