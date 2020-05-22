New Delhi: Sanjay Jha, a national spokesperson of the Congress and a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Mumbai-based Jha, who is often seen representing his party in TV debates, made this announcement on his official Twitter handle, adding that he was asymptomatic and will be home quarantined for the next 10-12 days. Also Read - Coronavirus in Gujarat: Senior Congress Leader Dies of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad

He tweeted today: "I have tested positive for COVID-19 . As I am asymptomatic, I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don't underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable."

“Do take care all,” he added.

Notably, he is the third leader from the Congress to have contracted the virus. Last month, Gujarat MLA Imran Khedawala ended up testing positive just hours after meeting CM Vijay Rupani; while the CM later tested negative for the virus, the MLA recovered later that month.

The same month, senior Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh succumbed to the infection.

This announcement by Sanjay Jha, notably, comes on a day India reported its largest single-day spike in fresh coronavirus cases, with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. The country’s current COVID-19 count stands at 1,18,447, including 66,330 active cases and 3,583 casualties.