New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was confronted by a Kashmiri woman while he was onboard a flight travelling back to Delhi with other Opposition leaders after they were denied entry to Srinagar.

The video of the incident went viral after it was tweeted by Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera. In the video, the Kashmiri woman can be seen explaining the plight of Kashmiri people due to the lockdown imposed in the Valley following the revocation of Article 370.

Narrating the ordeal to Rahul Gandhi, the Kashmiri woman said, “Our children have not been able to move out of their houses. My brother is a heart patient. He could not see the doctor for 10 days. We are in trouble.”

Sitting near the window, Rahul Gandhi can be seen getting up to console the woman. Other Opposition leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, K C Venugopal were seen patiently listening to the woman’s plea.

A delegation of 12 opposition leaders, led by Gandhi, on a visit to know the ground realities in the Valley, was not allowed to move out of the Srinagar airport and was sent back to Delhi in an evening flight.

After returning to Delhi, Gandhi said things in Valley were not normal. “We wanted to get a sense of what people are going through. But we were not allowed beyond the airport,” Gandhi said.

“The media people with us were manhandled. It’s clear the situation in J&K is not normal,” he said.

A few days back he was invited by J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to visit the state and he had accepted the invitation.

The Valley has been under security lockdown since August 5, when Article 370 was abrogated.

The delegation comprised Communist Party of India leader D. Raja, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and K.C. Venugopal, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Chief Sharad Yadav, Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon, RJD’s Manoj Jha and Janata Dal Secular’s D. Kupendra Reddy.

The J&K administration had on Friday advised the leaders to stay away from the region, saying attempts should not be made to disturb the gradual restoration of normalcy in the state.

The opposition delegation’s attempt to visit the state had come almost three weeks after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to J&K.

(With agency inputs)