Kolkata: In a horrifying incident, two men were Thursday lynched in West Bengal’s Coochbehar for allegedly smuggling two stolen cows in a vehicle with no number plate. The

According to The Indian Express report, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been arrested on charges of murder.

“Thirteen people have been arrested and an investigation is underway,” SP (Coochbehar) Santosh Nimbalkar told the leading newspaper.

As of now, the raids are underway to identify all those who were part of the mob that beat up the two men.

If the report is to be believed, the men were stopped at 5:30 AM by a group of people when they were seen carrying animals in their pick-up vans. They were pulled out and beaten.

The mob had fled before the police reached the spot.

The men were taken to a hospital but they breathed their last there.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.