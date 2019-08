Kolkata: At least four people on Friday died after a wall of a temple, where people were gathered to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, collapsed in Kachua, North 24 Pargana district.

Around 27 people were injured during the accident.

Taking stock of the situation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the family of the deceased, Rs.1 lakh for those who got critically injured and Rs. 50,000 for others with minor injuries.

West Bengal: 4 dead & 27 injured after a wall of a temple, where people were gathering to celebrate #Janmastami, collapsed in Kachua, North 24 Pargana, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/L31UrWoEa2 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

