New Delhi: Patients admitted to Kolkata’s Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital were left unattended for the second day in a row as the junior doctors’ strike continued on Wednesday.

The protests broke out late Monday night after an intern at the NRS Medical College in Kolkata was assaulted by the family of a patient.

The doctors have since not attended to anyone in the hospital. A patient’s attendant told news agency ANI, “My patient is not receiving any treatment from last three days. I am not allowed to enter the hospital. Many patients are dying.”

The attack has also instigated doctors from other government hospitals in the city to join the protest.

Kolkata: Patients are left at lurch as strike of junior doctors at NRS Medical College & Hospital enters second day. A patient’s attendant says,”my patient is not receiving any treatment from last 3 days. I am not allowed to enter the hospital. Many patients are dying.” pic.twitter.com/pJPyUDuR7N — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

WHAT HAPPENED

The protests began after an 80-year-old patient, identified as Kolkata’s Tangra resident Mohammad Syed, died in the hospital on Monday night. The relatives of the deceased allegedly attacked two interns in charge alleging negligence on their part. The interns were severely beaten up by the relatives.

Following the incident, the junior doctors studying at the college lashed out claiming that their colleague was mishandled in front of the police who did nothing.

Agitated, the interns and junior doctors sat on a dharna on Tuesday seeking full protection against such attacks. They also refused to work until their demands are met.

The protestors also locked the gates of the hospital, preventing patients and their relatives from entering or leaving the premises. They also refused to release the body of the deceased patient.

The police who were later posted at the hospital tried to pacify the situation. The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) president and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Maji said that the officials were also trying t persuade the doctors to resume work. However, the dharna still continues.