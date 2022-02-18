Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has been reappointed as the national general secretary of the party’s new office bearers’ committee, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said on Friday. The move came after the West Bengal Chief Minister held a meeting of TMC’s newly reconstituted National Working Committee – the top decision-making body of the ruling party, earlier in the day.Also Read - Bengal Municipal Corporation Elections 2022 Results: TMC Registers Landslide Victory. Check List of Winners

The meeting held at Banerjee' Kolkata was the first official gathering of the party's new national working committee after she had dissolved TMC's national office bearers' committee–which included her nephew Abhishek Banerjee– on Saturday and formed a 20-member working committee amid a growing rift between the party old-timers and Gen Next.

Asserting her firm control over the party, Banerjee packed the new working committee with party veterans but included Abhishek. Among those who found a place in the new TMC national working committee are Amit Mitra, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Anubrata Mondal, Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim, and Yashwant Sinha, besides Abhishek Banerjee.

Amidst the rift in the party over the candidate list for the upcoming civic polls to 108 municipalities in the state, the TMC is mulling action against dissidents who have filed nominations as independents. It reissued on Thursday its two-day ultimatum to the dissidents to withdraw their nomination or face action.