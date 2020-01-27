New Delhi: A strong critic of the Central government from the beginning, Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday passed the anti-CAA resolution in the state assembly. After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, Bengal became the fourth state to do so.

While passing the resolution in the state assembly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday stated that the Centre’s contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act is anti-people. She demanded that the CAA should be immediately repealed.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is anti-people, the law should be immediately repealed,” she said in the state assembly.

In the state assembly, the anti-CAA resolution was moved by Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee at a special session of the House. Notably, the resolution is being supported by the Left and the Congress members of the Hous.

The resolution was passed in the assembly in the presence of Congress MLA and leader of the opposition Abdul Mannan and leader of the Left Front legislature party and CPI-M lawmaker Sujon Chakraborty. As per updates, BJP legislator Swadhin Sarkar opposed the resolution.

The development comes after Chief Minister Banerjee had on January 20, announced that a resolution against the CAA will be passed in the state assembly.