New Delhi: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was on Friday admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Limited, in Kolkata. Since his condition is reported to be critical, he has been admitted in the ICCU ward. More details are awaited.

According to a report, Bhattacharya was rushed to the private hospital after his health condition deteriorated owing to severe lungs infection. He eventually became unconscious and is he currently undergoing medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to the hospital to inquire about Bhattacharya’s health.