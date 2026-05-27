Rs 3000 monthly aid for women: Good news for West Bengal residents as Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government announces big scheme

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari has launched the "Annapurna Yojana," a new welfare scheme providing Rs 3,000 monthly financial aid to eligible women.

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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (PTI image)

West Bengal Annapurna Yojana scheme: Starting June 1, 2026, the West Bengal government will launch the ‘Annapurna Yojana’ to drive the socio-economic upliftment of women across the state. Introduced by the Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, the initiative of the new West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari-led government provides an assured monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to eligible women where funds will be transferred directly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Here are all the details you need to know about the Annapurna Yojana scheme of the West Bengal government.

Annapurna Yojana scheme: Who qualifies for the monthly assistance?

To be eligible for the Annapurna Yojana scheme, women must be between 25 and 60 years old. Also, the scheme excludes income tax payers and those holding permanent government employment. Additionally, individuals receiving a regular salary or pension from state or central government bodies, local municipalities, or government-aided educational institutions are ineligible for the aid.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee slams Suvendu Adhikari over hawker evictions in Bengal, TMC set to hit streets against BJP’s bulldozer politics

What will happen to Current Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries?

Current Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries will be automatically migrated to the Annapurna Yojana. However, the government will exclude those flagged as deceased, shifted, or listed as absentee electors during the SIR-2026 exercise. Conversely, individuals with pending appeals before the SIR Tribunal or those with active applications under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will continue receiving support until their legal status is finalized.

CM Suvendu Adhikari claims around 30 lakh illegal beneficiaries got scheme benefits

In another related development, around 30 lakh illegal beneficiaries, including males, had been receiving monthly amounts under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme introduced by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led regime in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told media persons on Wednesday. He also said that barring these 30 lakh illegal beneficiaries, all others who had been receiving monthly allowances under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme would be automatically enrolled under the Annapurna Yojana scheme, which will replace the existing programme.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee slams Suvendu Adhikari over hawker evictions in Bengal, TMC set to hit streets against BJP’s bulldozer politics

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister also clarified who would not be eligible for receiving allowances under the Annapurna Yojana.

“Only nationalist Indian women will get this money. Non-Indians, those who pay income tax, or those working in a government or government-aided organisation will not receive money under the Annapurna Yojana scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)