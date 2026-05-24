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This state announces free bus travel for women across state-run buses from June 1: Know how to avail

This state announces free bus travel for women across state-run buses from June 1: Know how to avail

The Smart Card, digital with QR code, will be issued to each woman who applies for the program at their respective Block Development Office (BDO) and/or Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) having jurisdiction.

The West Bengal government has announced an initiative with the aim of empowering women. Accordingly, the government has announced free travel for women that will commence with effect from June 1, 2026. Under the newly announced scheme, women passengers will be allowed to travel free of cost on all state-run buses across West Bengal.

Which state announces free bus travel for women across state-run buses from June 1?

As per a notification issued by the Transport Department on May 21, the Government of West Bengal wrote, “In order to enhance women’s empowerment and to improve their access to transport facilities, the Government of West Bengal has decided to implement a scheme for free transportation for women of the state in all state-run buses in West Bengal.”

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Furthermore, the notification read, “free transportation shall be provided in all state-run buses to all women of West Bengal,” covering “all short-route and long-route state-run buses for public service in various categories of buses.”

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List of documents required?

The Smart Card, digital with QR code, will be issued to each woman who applies for the program at their respective Block Development Office (BDO) and/or Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) having jurisdiction. Each card will consist of a QR Code (digital) and a photograph of that person. “One Smart Card (digital with QR code) with the photo and name of the beneficiary will be issued to each woman beneficiary on application, to be submitted to the BDO/SDO having jurisdiction,” the notification stated.

“For issuance of the card, applicants will need to submit supporting documents including “(i) Aadhar Card, (ii) Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC), (iii) VB-G RAMG Job Card (Grameen Rozgar Gurantee Card), (iv) Ayushman Bharat Health Card, (v) Driving Licence, (vi) PAN Card, (vii) Indian Passport, (viii) Pension document with photograph, (ix) Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State government/PSUs/Public Limited Companies, (x) Official Identity Card issued by Schools/Colleges/Universities and (xi) any other ID card issued by Government of West Bengal, along with recent photograph of the beneficiary.”

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Furthermore, the notification stated that until the smart cards are issued, “for immediate rollout and till issuance of smart card, identification of beneficiaries will be allowed on the basis of any Photo ID card as mentioned above issued by the competent authority of the Government.”

During this interim period, “issuance of ‘Zero Value Ticket’/Thermal Paper Ticket’ will be issued to women commuters upon request to the on-duty Conductor after ID verification.”

It added, “Now, in view of the above, the Governor is pleased to order that free transportation will be provided to all women of West Bengal in all state-run buses across the state of West Bengal to enhance women’s empowerment.”The order has been issued with concurrence of the Finance Department vide “UO No. Group R/2026-2027/0018 dated 16.05.2026” and approval of the Cabinet vide “No. T-D-2 dated 18.05.2026.”The scheme will come into effect from June 1, 2026, the notification stated.

During this interim period, “issuance of ‘Zero Value Ticket’/Thermal Paper Ticket’ will be issued to women commuters upon request to the on-duty Conductor after ID verification.”It further stated, “Now, in view of the above, the Governor is pleased to order that free transportation will be provided to all women of West Bengal in all state-run buses across the state of West Bengal to enhance women’s empowerment.”The order has been issued with concurrence of the Finance Department vide “UO No. Group R/2026-2027/0018 dated 16.05.2026” and approval of the Cabinet vide “No. T-D-2 dated 18.05.2026.”The scheme will come into effect from June 1, 2026, the notification said.

(With ANI Inputs)

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