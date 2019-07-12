New Delhi: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Pradipdanga village in West Bengal on Friday.

The TMC leader, identified as Sofiul Hasan, was travelling in a car towards Hariharpara in West Bengal when the assailants opened fire at him.

Meanwhile, on June 29, the TMC had called a 12-hour shutdown in Chinsurah after a TMC worker was shot dead on the railway tracks at Bandel station in Hooghly district of West Bengal. The party had blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack.

There have been repeated clashes between the TMC and BJP workers in West Bengal over the past few months. The situation has intensified since the Lok Sabha polls this year where the BJP managed to make a significant mark in the state.

More details are awaited.