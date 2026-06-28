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West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya Rain Update: Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong likely to witness heavy downpour, IMD issues alert

A strong cyclonic circulation has already formed over the northeast and east-central Bay of Bengal. The system is rapidly gaining strength by absorbing large amounts of water vapour.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 28, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya Rain Update: Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong likely to witness heavy downpour, IMD issues alert
West Bengal Monsoon Alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Assam over the next two days. The authorities have prompted the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to issue an alert on Saturday. A red alert has been issued for Kokrajhar and Chirang districts for Sunday, while Baksa, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji have been placed under an orange alert.

In a media release issued on Saturday, ASDMA said the IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next two to three days in Chirang, Kokrajhar, Baksa, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Dhubri districts.

Read more: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted In THESE States; Red Alert Sounded For Kerala Districts

Strong Cyclonic System Forms Over the Bay of Bengal

A strong cyclonic circulation has already formed over the northeast and east-central Bay of Bengal. The system is rapidly gaining strength by absorbing large amounts of water vapour. According to the Meteorological Office, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase in the districts of South Bengal from the beginning of July.

Monsoon Tracker Live Updates:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 28, 2026 10:55 AM IST

    Monsoon Tracker Live: “The weather pattern suggests that thunderstorm and lightning with heavy spells of rain is very likely to occur in the districts, specially in the western part of the state in the coming 2-3 days which may aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localized landslides in vulnerable pockets,” ASDMA said on Saturday.

  • Jun 28, 2026 10:49 AM IST

    Monsoon Tracker Live: In a media release issued on Saturday, ASDMA said the IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next two to three days in Chirang, Kokrajhar, Baksa, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Dhubri districts.

  • Jun 28, 2026 10:48 AM IST

    Monsoon Tracker Live: A red alert has been issued for Kokrajhar and Chirang districts for Sunday, while Baksa, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji have been placed under an orange alert.

  • Jun 28, 2026 10:47 AM IST

    Monsoon Tracker Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Assam over the next two days, prompting the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to issue an alert on Saturday.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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