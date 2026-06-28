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West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya Rain Update: Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong likely to witness heavy downpour, IMD issues alert

A strong cyclonic circulation has already formed over the northeast and east-central Bay of Bengal. The system is rapidly gaining strength by absorbing large amounts of water vapour.

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West Bengal Monsoon Alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Assam over the next two days. The authorities have prompted the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to issue an alert on Saturday. A red alert has been issued for Kokrajhar and Chirang districts for Sunday, while Baksa, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji have been placed under an orange alert.

In a media release issued on Saturday, ASDMA said the IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next two to three days in Chirang, Kokrajhar, Baksa, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Dhubri districts.

Strong Cyclonic System Forms Over the Bay of Bengal

A strong cyclonic circulation has already formed over the northeast and east-central Bay of Bengal. The system is rapidly gaining strength by absorbing large amounts of water vapour. According to the Meteorological Office, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase in the districts of South Bengal from the beginning of July.

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