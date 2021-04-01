New Delhi: After first phase of voting on March 27, West Bengal and Assam are going to polls in the second phase on Thursday. In phase two of the elections in West Bengal, a total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are going to polls. Moreover, there are 171 candidates in the fray in phase-II of West Bengal polls, out of which 152 candidates are men while only 19 are women. Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures — Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. Today, Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest where Banerjee and Adhikari are taking on each other. On March 31, the Election Commission has imposed Section 144 in Nandigram, ahead of the high-stakes second phase of assembly elections. On the other hand, the polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam is taking place for a total of 39 assembly constituencies spanned over 13 districts of the Barak Valley, three hill districts, and parts of central and lower Assam. While more than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in West Bengal, over 73.44 lakh voters will choose between 345 candidates in in Assam. Stay here for LIVE updates on West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: BJP Worker Found Dead In Nandigram, Party Blames TMC

Live Updates

  • 11:21 AM IST

  • 11:14 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: A BJP worker was found dead at his home in Nandigram in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Thursday. The incident, however, has triggered tension in the area amid the high-profile election int eh constituency.

  • 10:32 AM IST

  • 10:20 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari casts vote in Nandigram, urges all to vote in record numbers.

  • 10:15 AM IST

  • 10:11 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: CPIM workers agitated at Ghatal today in West Bengal, alleged that they were being stopped by TMC workers as they were on their way to cast their vote. Later, security forces reached the spot and removed the road blockade.

  • 10:02 AM IST

  • 10:02 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: BJP polling agent at booth number 173 in Keshpur was beaten up allegedly by TMC workers in West Bengal. The polling agent has been rushed to a hospital. BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh’s car vandalised as well.

  • 9:46 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: 10.51% and 13.14% voter turnout recorded till 9 AM in the second phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal, respectively, says Election Commission.

  • 9:03 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: Unidentified miscreants killed a TMC worker in West Bengal with a sharp weapon last night at Dadpur village in West Midnapore district. SP West Midnapore says, “Eight people arrested in connection with the murder.”