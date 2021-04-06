Assembly Elections 2021: Polling is underway at 475 assembly constituencies across 4 states and UT— West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry today. While voting is underway for 31 Assembly seats in three districts in West Bengal, Kerala on the other hand is witnessing a triangular fight on 20 seats. Third and final phase of polling is underway in Assam today. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, is facing the most intense battle in its electoral history and the first polls in the absence of stalwarts, AIADMK’s J Jayalalithaa and DMK’s M Karunanidhi. In Puducherry, 10 lakh voters are exercising their franchise in the fight for the 30-member Assembly. Also Read - 90 Voters But 181 Votes Cast In Assam Polling Booth, 5 Officials Suspended

Ahead of the assembly polls, the Election Commission had said in February that it will issue voter information slips, or VIS, instead of photo voter slips to voters.

What is VIS? For general information, the Voter Information Slip (VIS) is a document which is issued by the Election Commission and this document does not have the photograph of the voter but will include information such as polling station details, date and time of the poll, etc.

Is VIS an identity proof? As per updates from the Election Commission, the VIS will not be accepted as proof of identity of voters. For this reason, the EC had earlier discontinued photo voter slips as an identity proof on 28 February 2019.

Not just the VIS, voters also have to produce Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or one of the following eleven photo identity documents as identity proof at the time of polling:

Passport

Driving License

Service identity cards with the photograph issued to employees by central/state government/PSUs/public limited companies

Passbooks with photograph issued by banks or post office

PAN Card

Smart card issued by Registrar General of India (RGI) under National Population Register (NPR)

MNREGA job card

Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Aadhaar card

How to download VIS online?

As per EC guidelines, the district election officers will supervise the distribution of the voter information slips to enrolled electors in their respective constituencies. Notably, the exercise will start just 5 days prior to the date of polling.

Here’s how voters can download their voter information slips from the National Voters Service Portal (NVSP) by following these steps:

1) Visit NVSP website: https://electoralsearch.in/

2) Enter the elector’s details under either of ‘search by details’ or ‘search by EPIC number’ options.

3) After submitting the details, the result list will display the elector’s details at the bottom of the page.

4) Click on ‘view details’ to see the elector’s information.

5) Click on ‘Print Voter Information’ to download and print the voter information slip.