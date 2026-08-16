Former deputy speaker of Bengal Assembly, Asish Banerjee, found hanging at TMC office in Birbhum

According to the police sources, a purported suicide note was also recovered from the party office located near his residence in Rampurhat.

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Asish Banerjee

New Delhi: Former deputy speaker of the West Bengal Assembly, Asish Banerjee, was found hanging at a TMC party office in the Birbhum district on Sunday morning. According to the police sources, a purported suicide note was also recovered from the party office located near his residence in Rampurhat.

The former TMC MLA’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact circumstances leading to his death are yet to be ascertained, they added.

Suicide Note Found Near Body

Police have recovered a one-page suicide note from near the body, triggering a stir in the state’s political circles. In his final message, the former Deputy Speaker wrote, “No one is responsible for my death.” However, he added that he had come to realise that entering politics was the biggest mistake of his life.

Asish Banerjee, who was a teacher by profession, referred to his clean career in the note and wrote that he had never taken even a single rupee through wrongful means in his lifetime. He also said that he had always taught students without charging any fees.

In his letter, he also referred to being sidelined in the Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA) and alleged attempts to tarnish his image. He wrote that he had never been involved in any corruption, yet was humiliated. Expressing his pain and frustration, he advised future generations of his family to never enter politics.

Amid the recent change in the political landscape, increasing pressure on Trinamool Congress leaders and his political isolation, the incident has raised several unanswered questions. Rampurhat police said the suicide note would be sent for forensic examination.

Five-Time Rampurhat MLA