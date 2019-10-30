New Delhi: The byelections to the three assembly seats in West Bengal on November 25 will witness a battle between the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This would be the first electoral contest between the parties since the recent Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The BJP is trying to unseat the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal in the upcoming state assembly elections. During the parliamentary elections held this year, BJP secured 18 seats out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal which is four seats lesser than the number of seats won by the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

At the same time, these byelections will also decide the relevance of Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) in the state politics as the two parties have come together after a period of three years.

The three assembly seats that will go to the byelections next month are Kharagpur Sadar seat in West Midnapore district, Karimpur seat in Nadia and Kaliaganj seat in Uttar Dinajpur. These seats are currently held by the BJP, TMC and the Congress respectively.

While the byelection to Kaliaganj seat was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy, the byelection to Kharagpur seat was necessitated after BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh won the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. Similarly, since TMC’s MLA Mahua Moitra won the Krishnnanagar Lok Sabha seat, a byelection will take place for the Karimpur seat.