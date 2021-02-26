New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the poll schedule (election dates) for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Friday. The poll panel will address a press conference wherein it will declare the Vidhan Sabha Chunav dates for 4 states —-West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and 1 Union Territory- Puducherry. Also Read - Help Bengal Get Coronavirus Vaccine For People Before Polls: Mamata to PM Modi

Polls in West Bengal for the 294-member assembly are due in April-May. The term of the West Bengal assembly ends on May 30. Earlier last month, CEC Sunil Arora had informed that there will be 1,01,790 polling stations for the 2021 assembly elections in the Bengal and every booth should be made accessible to all persons with disabilities. Earlier, West Bengal had 78,903 polling stations.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that the elections are expected to be held in more than one phase, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.