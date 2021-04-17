West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: Amid tight security and high-voltage campaigning, the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal for votes in 45 assembly seats in six districts – North 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong – will be held today. A total of 319 candidates – of which 39 are women – are set to battle as more than half of the total 294 seats in Bengal is sealed by end of the day. A key phase for both, Trinamool Congress and the BJP, several key ministers including TMC’s Gautam Deb, Bratya Basu, BJP’s Jagannath Sarkar and Samik Bhattacharya are contesting in today’s constituencies. Polling in West Bengal is being conducted in eight phases, of which, 4 phases with 135 seats have already been completed. Counting of votes and results to the 294 Vidhan Sabha seats and 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly in West Bengal will be declared on May 2, 2021. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - EC Curtails Campaign Timing Up To 7 PM, Extends Silence Period As COVID Cases Soar In Bengal











