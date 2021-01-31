Howrah: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress has taken the state backwards “in every sphere”. While Shah addressed the rally via video conference, he was joined by Union Minister Smriti Irani, who addressed the Howrah rally in Bengali ahead of the crucial West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. Also Read - Not Just BJP, PM Modi Has Also Lost Credibility: Sisodia as Doctored Video of Kejriwal Surfaces

"Mamata had promised 'poriborton' (change). Look back at the past 10 years. Mamata has taken West Bengal backwards in every sphere. Maa, Maati, Manush have faded into the background. Mamata Didi, Bengal won't forgive you," said the home minister.

Drawing knives at the most recent defection of 4 rebel TMC leaders who joined the BJP, Shah said "I've told Rajib Banerjee that we'll form a majority government in Bengal. Many leaders are leaving TMC. Mamata should introspect why."

“Leaders of Trinamool Congress and other parties are joining Bharatiya Janata Party. Mamata di will find herself alone by the time the election happens. She has done injustice to people of State,” he added.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani, who reached Howrah in place of Amit Shah to address BJP’s Howrah rally, attacked Mamata Banerjee on the recent ‘Jai Shri Ram’ incident.

“I want to tell Didi that you may have abandoned the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan, but under PM Narendra Modi, a Ram temple is being made and Ram Rajya is knocking on Bengal’s doors.

“People will not support a political party which makes them fight among themselves and hates the Central government for its own profit. No patriot can stay for even a single minute in a party which insults the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” Irani said.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal was rocked by a fresh bout of desertions on Friday as former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quit the Trinamool Congress, with several other leaders rallying behind him. Banerjee and other rebel TMC leaders joined the BJP in the national capital after meeting senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Banerjee and MLAs Prabir Ghosal and Baishali Dalmiya, who was recently expelled from the TMC, former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh flew to the national capital on a special plane and met central BJP leaders.