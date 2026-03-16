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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: BJP releases first candidates list; Suvendu Adhikari to fight from...

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: BJP releases first candidates list; Suvendu Adhikari to fight from…

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: BJP releases first candidates list; Suvendu Adhikari to fight from...

Image: ANI

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election 2026. The list comprises 144 candidates of the party, who will be contesting for the election in the state. The list was made public after an official meeting between the party’s officials, which was chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The list includes names like Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

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