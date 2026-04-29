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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: ISKCON monks chant Hare Krishna and sing Bhajans as they head to cast their votes | Watch

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: ISKCON monks chant ‘Hare Krishna’ and sing ‘Bhajans’ as they head to cast their votes | Watch

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee levelled big allegations against central forces deployed in West Bengal for the elections and said they were working “as per the BJP’s directions”.

ISKCON monks chant 'Hare Krishna' and sing 'Bhajans' (AI image)

New Delhi: The monks of ISKCON on Wednesday chanted ‘Hare Krishna’ and sang ‘Bhajans’ as they headed to cast their votes in the second and last phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Talking to news agency ANI, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President and spokesperson Radharaman Das said, “This is Indian culture. We should remember God before doing anything. We are all going together to vote. Therefore, we should remember God before doing any auspicious work. That is what we are doing.”

“If power falls into the hands of the wrong people, people are oppressed. So everyone should exercise their right to vote. We also know that Bengal saw 93% voting in the first phase, which I believe is the best in India. So, the people of Bengal are awakened. Bengal always shows the way, and we want everyone to come out of their homes this time, and ensure 99% voting,” he further added.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: The monks of the ISKCON dance and sing ‘Bhajans’ as they head to cast their votes in the second and last phase of State Assembly elections #WestBengalLegislativeAssemblyelection2026 pic.twitter.com/zd0PyGOji8 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

ALSO READ: Is 2026 West Bengal Assembly election Mamata Banerjee’s toughest political battle?

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Radharaman Das also informed that the situation across India is that Hindus, especially Hindus, are on the back foot. Name one place or state in India where Hindus are not on the back foot. People want to destroy the eternal culture of India. This is very unfortunate. It’s really important for every Hindu to think, consider, and vote wisely.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: ISKCON Kolkata Vice President and spokesperson Radharaman Das says, “This is Indian culture. We should remember God before doing anything. We are all going together to vote. Therefore, we should remember God before doing any auspicious work. That is… https://t.co/EfpI3g635C pic.twitter.com/d2V7THrxsh — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee faces notice from SC/ST body over offensive remark amid West Bengal assembly election campaigning, details inside

Violence and Vandalism Reported:

Violence and vandalism took place in different parts of West Bengal shortly after voting for the final phase of Assembly elections began. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee levelled big allegations against central forces deployed in West Bengal for the elections and said they were working “as per the BJP’s directions”.

Mamata Banerjee is among the 1,448 candidates in fray across 142 constituencies that are seeing voting in the final phase today. She is tied in an intense fight with the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari on the Bhabanipur seat.

PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all voters in West Bengal to turn out in record numbers and make democracy ‘more vibrant’. “Today is Phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Urging all those voting today to do so in record numbers and make our democracy more vibrant as well as participative. It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise,” PM Modi tweeted.

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