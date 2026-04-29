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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: Voting in Bhabanipur, Panihati, Rashbehari, Howrah, Dum Dum along with 137 other constituencies today

The final round shifts the battle decisively to the TMC's home turf - Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman.

Published date india.com Updated: April 29, 2026 7:45 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: Voting in Bhabanipur, Panihati, Rashbehari, Howrah, Dum Dum along with 137 other constituencies today
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live (AI Image)

West Bengal Assembly Elections Live: The voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election in 142 constituencies has started amid tight security. The assembly segments that will vote in the second phase cover eight electoral districts, including Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Howrah, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman. It is important to note that of the 142 seats going to the polls, the TMC had won 123 in 2021, the BJP just 18 and the ISF one.

On April 13, in the first phase of elections, a record 91.78 percent polling had taken place. The voting on Wednesday will decide the electoral fate of 1,448 candidates, which includes 1,228 men and 220 women. The Election Commission has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polling process.

ALSO READ: Is 2026 West Bengal Assembly election Mamata Banerjee’s toughest political battle?

Here are some of the key details:

  • Over 3.22 crore total voters, 3.21 crore are general electors and nearly 40,000 are service voters.
  • There are 1.64 crore male electors and 1.57 crore female electors and 792 have been identified as third gender.
  • Over 4.12 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age bracket and over 3,200 voters are 100 years and above.
  • There are over 57,000 voters with disabilities (PWD).
  • The Election Commission has set up 41,001 polling stations for smooth conduct of elections.
  • These include 39,301 main stations and 1700 auxiliary stations.
  • There are 8,845 all-women managed stations, 13 PWD-managed stations, and 258 “model” polling stations.
  • There will be webcasting from all 41,001 polling stations.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee faces notice from SC/ST body over offensive remark amid West Bengal assembly election campaigning, details inside

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the fray in the second phase of polls from Bhabanipur assembly constituency. She is being challenged by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is also contesting from Nandigram. The campaigning for the second and final phase of the assembly elections in Bengal ended on Monday.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live:

Live Updates

  • Apr 29, 2026 7:45 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: “I have cast my vote. I have voted for a change. I have voted for the formation of a BJP Govt here…”

  • Apr 29, 2026 7:43 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: BJP candidate from Rashbehari, Swapan Dasgupta stands in a queue as he awaits his turn to cast a vote

  • Apr 29, 2026 7:41 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: BJP candidate from Panihati and mother of the RG Kar rape victim casts her vote.

  • Apr 29, 2026 7:39 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: I like to urge people to vote as early as possible,” says BJP candidate from Bhatpara seat, Pawan Singh

  • Apr 29, 2026 7:38 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: “This is a festival of democracy. And in this festival of democracy, everyone is happy. This is our heritage. I want to congratulate the Election Commission and all our security peronnel who have left their homes and families to come here.” “Whatever the Election Commission does, it does what is legally permitted. Because their sole objective is to facilitate voting for every citizen… So, I congratulate the Election Commission and all its soldiers, and I salute them,” says Former Union Minister and next High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi

  • Apr 29, 2026 7:37 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: BJP candidate from the Pursurah constituency, Biman Ghosh, cast his vote. After exercising his franchise, Ghosh showed his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Hooghly.

  • Apr 29, 2026 7:21 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: PM Modi appeals for record voting

    “Today is Phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Urging all those voting today to do so in record numbers and make our democracy more vibrant as well as participative. It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise,” says PM Modi

  • Apr 29, 2026 7:18 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: Long queues seen outside polling stations across 142 constituencies. Voters praise arrangements made by the election commission.

  • Apr 29, 2026 7:08 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: Voting for the final phase in 142 constituencies has begun in West Bengal. Heavy security has been placed across Kolkata and other places for a fair and violence-free poll.

  • Apr 29, 2026 7:00 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: “A video has been going viral since last night that the Gram Panchayat chief has been threatening people not to vote… They won’t be able to achieve anything by intimidating the people of Bhangar… Shaukat will defeat the TMC candidate and send him back home,” says SF President Naushad Siddiqui

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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