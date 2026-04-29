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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: Voting in Bhabanipur, Panihati, Rashbehari, Howrah, Dum Dum along with 137 other constituencies today

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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: Voting in Bhabanipur, Panihati, Rashbehari, Howrah, Dum Dum along with 137 other constituencies today

The final round shifts the battle decisively to the TMC's home turf - Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live (AI Image)

West Bengal Assembly Elections Live: The voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election in 142 constituencies has started amid tight security. The assembly segments that will vote in the second phase cover eight electoral districts, including Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Howrah, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman. It is important to note that of the 142 seats going to the polls, the TMC had won 123 in 2021, the BJP just 18 and the ISF one.

On April 13, in the first phase of elections, a record 91.78 percent polling had taken place. The voting on Wednesday will decide the electoral fate of 1,448 candidates, which includes 1,228 men and 220 women. The Election Commission has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polling process.

ALSO READ: Is 2026 West Bengal Assembly election Mamata Banerjee’s toughest political battle?

Here are some of the key details:

Over 3.22 crore total voters, 3.21 crore are general electors and nearly 40,000 are service voters.

There are 1.64 crore male electors and 1.57 crore female electors and 792 have been identified as third gender.

Over 4.12 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age bracket and over 3,200 voters are 100 years and above.

There are over 57,000 voters with disabilities (PWD).

The Election Commission has set up 41,001 polling stations for smooth conduct of elections.

These include 39,301 main stations and 1700 auxiliary stations.

There are 8,845 all-women managed stations, 13 PWD-managed stations, and 258 “model” polling stations.

There will be webcasting from all 41,001 polling stations.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee faces notice from SC/ST body over offensive remark amid West Bengal assembly election campaigning, details inside

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the fray in the second phase of polls from Bhabanipur assembly constituency. She is being challenged by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is also contesting from Nandigram. The campaigning for the second and final phase of the assembly elections in Bengal ended on Monday.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live:

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