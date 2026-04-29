Home

News

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers, make democracy more vibrant

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers, make democracy more vibrant

"It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all voters in West Bengal to turn out in record numbers and make democracy ‘more vibrant’. “Today is Phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Urging all those voting today to do so in record numbers and make our democracy more vibrant as well as participative. It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise,” PM Modi tweeted.

ALSO READ: Is 2026 West Bengal Assembly election Mamata Banerjee’s toughest political battle?

The voting has started for the second and final phase of elections in West Bengal. Over 1,448 candidates, including chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in fray across 142 constituencies. Across eight districts, voting will be held in 41,001 polling stations. The incumbent TMC government is seeking a fourth term in Bengal.

Today is Phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Urging all those voting today to do so in record numbers and make our democracy more vibrant as well as participative. It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Voting in Bhabanipur, Panihati, Rashbehari, Howrah, Dum Dum along with 137 other constituencies today

The chief minister Mamata is tied in an intense fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Suvendu Adhikari on the Bhabanipur seat. The BJP is eyeing to secure a mandate this time around after an improved tally of 77 seats in the last elections held in 2021.

Here are some of the key details:

Over 3.22 crore total voters, 3.21 crore are general electors and nearly 40,000 are service voters.

There are 1.64 crore male electors and 1.57 crore female electors and 792 have been identified as third gender.

Over 4.12 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age bracket and over 3,200 voters are 100 years and above.

There are over 57,000 voters with disabilities (PWD).

The Election Commission has set up 41,001 polling stations for smooth conduct of elections.

These include 39,301 main stations and 1700 auxiliary stations.

There are 8,845 all-women managed stations, 13 PWD-managed stations, and 258 “model” polling stations.

There will be webcasting from all 41,001 polling stations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.