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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari’s Nandigram among 59 seats in fray, security on high alert
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Key candidates in this phase include leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari (BJP), Dilip Ghosh, Nisith Pramanik (BJP), state minister Udayan Guha (TMC), Goutam Deb (TMC), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress).
New Delhi: West Bengal is all set to cast its ballot in fifty-nine seats across four districts today. These 59 seats account for nearly 39 percent of the 152 constituencies and could prove decisive in determining which party gains early momentum in the race to win Bengal. Experts are of the opinion that in North Bengal, whose 54 seats also go to polls on Thursday, the BJP has an edge. In Birbhum and West Burdwan, the battle seems slanted towards the ruling Trinamool, given its organisational strength and past record. Approximately 2,450 companies of central paramilitary forces, amounting to nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, have been deployed in these constituencies to ensure smooth and secure polling. The poll body has also heightened security measures, identifying over 8,000 polling stations as highly sensitive.
The first phase will witness several high-profile contests. In Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari is up against his former aide Prabitra Kar, who recently joined the TMC. To recall, Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee from this seat in the 2021 elections. Among other notable candidates is former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, who is contesting from Kharagpur Sadar against TMC’s Pradeep Sarkar in Paschim Medinipur district. Other important constituencies in this phase include Mekhliganj, Sitalkuchi, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Islampur, Balurghat, English Bazar, and Jangipur.
ALSO READ: ‘CM has put democracy in jeopardy’: SC slams Mamata Banerjee for interrupting ED raid ahead of West Bengal Elections
List of all constituencies going to polls on in Phase 1
|S.no.
|Constituency no.
|
Constituency name
|1
|1
|Mekliganj (SC)
|2
|2
|
Mathabhanga (SC)
|3
|3
|
Coochbehar Uttar (SC)
|4
|4
|
Coochbehar Dakshin
|5
|5
|Sitalkuchi (SC)
|6
|6
|Sitai (SC)
|7
|7
|Dinhata
|8
|8
|Natabari
|9
|9
|Tufanganj
|10
|10
|
Kumargram (ST)
|11
|11
|Kalchini (ST)
|12
|12
|Alipurduars
|13
|13
|Falakata (SC)
|14
|14
|Madarihat (ST)
|15
|15
|Dhupguri (SC)
|16
|16
|Maynaguri (SC)
|17
|17
|Jalpaiguri (SC)
|18
|18
|Rajganj (SC)
|19
|19
|
Dabgram-Fulbari
|20
|20
|Mal (ST)
|21
|21
|Nagrakata (ST)
|22
|22
|Kalimpong
|23
|23
|Darjeeling
|24
|24
|Kurseong
|25
|25
|
Matigara-Naxalbari (SC)
|26
|26
|Siliguri
|27
|27
|
Phansidewa (ST)
|28
|28
|Chopra
|29
|29
|Islampur
|30
|30
|Goalpokhar
|31
|31
|Chakulia
|32
|32
|Karandighi
|33
|33
|Hemtabad (SC)
|34
|34
|Kaliaganj (SC)
|35
|35
|Raiganj
|36
|36
|Itahar
|37
|37
|
Kushmandi (SC)
|38
|38
|Kumarganj
|39
|39
|Balurghat
|40
|40
|Tapan (ST)
|41
|41
|
Gangarampur (SC)
|42
|42
|Harirampur
|43
|43
|Habibpur (ST)
|44
|44
|Gazole (SC)
|45
|45
|Chanchal
|46
|46
|
Harischandrapur
|47
|47
|Malatipur
|48
|48
|Ratua
|49
|49
|Manikchak
|50
|50
|Maldaha (SC)
|51
|51
|English Bazar
|52
|52
|Mothabari
|53
|53
|Sujapur
|54
|54
|Baisnabnagar
|55
|55
|Farakka
|56
|56
|Samserganj
|57
|57
|Suti
|58
|58
|Jangipur
|59
|59
|Raghunathganj
|60
|60
|Sagardighi
|61
|61
|Lalgola
|62
|62
|Bhagawangola
|63
|63
|Raninagar
|64
|64
|Murshidabad
|65
|65
|Nabagram (SC)
|66
|66
|Khargram (SC)
|67
|67
|Burwan (SC)
|68
|68
|Kandi
|69
|69
|Bharatpur
|70
|70
|Rejinagar
|71
|71
|Beldanga
|72
|72
|Baharampur
|73
|73
|Hariharpara
|74
|74
|Nowda
|75
|75
|Domkal
|76
|76
|Jalangi
|77
|203
|Tamluk
|78
|204
|Panskura Purba
|79
|205
|
Panskura Paschim
|80
|206
|Moyna
|81
|207
|Nandakumar
|82
|208
|Mahisadal
|83
|209
|Haldia (SC)
|84
|210
|Nandigram
|85
|211
|Chandipur
|86
|212
|Patashpur
|87
|213
|Kanthi Uttar
|88
|214
|Bhagabanpur
|89
|215
|Khejuri (SC)
|90
|216
|Kanthi Dakshin
|91
|217
|Ramnagar
|92
|218
|Egra
|93
|219
|Dantan
|94
|220
|Nayagram (ST)
|95
|221
|Gopiballavpur
|96
|222
|Jhargram
|97
|223
|Keshiary (ST)
|98
|224
|
Kharagpur Sadar
|99
|225
|Narayangarh
|100
|226
|Sabang
|101
|227
|Pingla
|102
|228
|Kharagpur
|103
|229
|Debra
|104
|230
|Daspur
|105
|231
|Ghatal (SC)
|106
|232
|
Chandrakona (SC)
|107
|233
|Garbeta
|108
|234
|Salboni
|109
|235
|Keshpur (SC)
|110
|236
|Medinipur
|111
|237
|Binpur (ST)
|112
|238
|Bandwan (ST)
|113
|239
|Balarampur
|114
|240
|Baghmundi
|115
|241
|Joypur
|116
|242
|Purulia
|117
|243
|Manbazar (ST)
|118
|244
|Kashipur
|119
|245
|Para (SC)
|120
|246
|
Raghunathpur (SC)
|121
|247
|Saltora (SC)
|122
|248
|Chhatna
|123
|249
|Ranibandh (ST)
|124
|250
|Raipur (ST)
|125
|251
|Taldangra
|126
|252
|Bankura
|127
|253
|Barjora
|128
|254
|Onda
|129
|255
|Bishnupur
|130
|256
|Katulpur (SC)
|131
|257
|Indus (SC)
|132
|258
|
Sonamukhi (SC)
|133
|275
|Pandabeswar
|134
|276
|Durgapur Purba
|135
|277
|
Durgapur Paschim
|136
|278
|Raniganj
|137
|279
|Jamuria
|138
|280
|
Asansol Dakshin
|139
|281
|Asansol Uttar
|140
|282
|Kulti
|141
|283
|Barabani
|142
|284
|Dubrajpur (SC)
|143
|285
|Suri
|144
|286
|Bolpur
|145
|287
|Nanoor (SC)
|146
|288
|Labpur
|147
|289
|Sainthia (SC)
|148
|290
|Mayureswar
|149
|291
|Rampurhat
|150
|292
|Hansan
|151
|293
|Nalhati
|152
|294
|Murarai
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates:
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