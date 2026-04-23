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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari’s Nandigram among 59 seats in fray, security on high alert

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Key candidates in this phase include leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari (BJP), Dilip Ghosh, Nisith Pramanik (BJP), state minister Udayan Guha (TMC), Goutam Deb (TMC), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress).

Published date india.com Published: April 23, 2026 7:01 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram among 59 seats in fray, security on high alert
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates

New Delhi: West Bengal is all set to cast its ballot in fifty-nine seats across four districts today. These 59 seats account for nearly 39 percent of the 152 constituencies and could prove decisive in determining which party gains early momentum in the race to win Bengal. Experts are of the opinion that in North Bengal, whose 54 seats also go to polls on Thursday, the BJP has an edge. In Birbhum and West Burdwan, the battle seems slanted towards the ruling Trinamool, given its organisational strength and past record. Approximately 2,450 companies of central paramilitary forces, amounting to nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, have been deployed in these constituencies to ensure smooth and secure polling. The poll body has also heightened security measures, identifying over 8,000 polling stations as highly sensitive.

The first phase will witness several high-profile contests. In Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari is up against his former aide Prabitra Kar, who recently joined the TMC. To recall, Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee from this seat in the 2021 elections. Among other notable candidates is former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, who is contesting from Kharagpur Sadar against TMC’s Pradeep Sarkar in Paschim Medinipur district. Other important constituencies in this phase include Mekhliganj, Sitalkuchi, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Islampur, Balurghat, English Bazar, and Jangipur.

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List of all constituencies going to polls on in Phase 1

S.no. Constituency no.
Constituency name
1 1 Mekliganj (SC)
2 2
Mathabhanga (SC)
3 3
Coochbehar Uttar (SC)
4 4
Coochbehar Dakshin
5 5 Sitalkuchi (SC)
6 6 Sitai (SC)
7 7 Dinhata
8 8 Natabari
9 9 Tufanganj
10 10
Kumargram (ST)
11 11 Kalchini (ST)
12 12 Alipurduars
13 13 Falakata (SC)
14 14 Madarihat (ST)
15 15 Dhupguri (SC)
16 16 Maynaguri (SC)
17 17 Jalpaiguri (SC)
18 18 Rajganj (SC)
19 19
Dabgram-Fulbari
20 20 Mal (ST)
21 21 Nagrakata (ST)
22 22 Kalimpong
23 23 Darjeeling
24 24 Kurseong
25 25
Matigara-Naxalbari (SC)
26 26 Siliguri
27 27
Phansidewa (ST)
28 28 Chopra
29 29 Islampur
30 30 Goalpokhar
31 31 Chakulia
32 32 Karandighi
33 33 Hemtabad (SC)
34 34 Kaliaganj (SC)
35 35 Raiganj
36 36 Itahar
37 37
Kushmandi (SC)
38 38 Kumarganj
39 39 Balurghat
40 40 Tapan (ST)
41 41
Gangarampur (SC)
42 42 Harirampur
43 43 Habibpur (ST)
44 44 Gazole (SC)
45 45 Chanchal
46 46
Harischandrapur
47 47 Malatipur
48 48 Ratua
49 49 Manikchak
50 50 Maldaha (SC)
51 51 English Bazar
52 52 Mothabari
53 53 Sujapur
54 54 Baisnabnagar
55 55 Farakka
56 56 Samserganj
57 57 Suti
58 58 Jangipur
59 59 Raghunathganj
60 60 Sagardighi
61 61 Lalgola
62 62 Bhagawangola
63 63 Raninagar
64 64 Murshidabad
65 65 Nabagram (SC)
66 66 Khargram (SC)
67 67 Burwan (SC)
68 68 Kandi
69 69 Bharatpur
70 70 Rejinagar
71 71 Beldanga
72 72 Baharampur
73 73 Hariharpara
74 74 Nowda
75 75 Domkal
76 76 Jalangi
77 203 Tamluk
78 204 Panskura Purba
79 205
Panskura Paschim
80 206 Moyna
81 207 Nandakumar
82 208 Mahisadal
83 209 Haldia (SC)
84 210 Nandigram
85 211 Chandipur
86 212 Patashpur
87 213 Kanthi Uttar
88 214 Bhagabanpur
89 215 Khejuri (SC)
90 216 Kanthi Dakshin
91 217 Ramnagar
92 218 Egra
93 219 Dantan
94 220 Nayagram (ST)
95 221 Gopiballavpur
96 222 Jhargram
97 223 Keshiary (ST)
98 224
Kharagpur Sadar
99 225 Narayangarh
100 226 Sabang
101 227 Pingla
102 228 Kharagpur
103 229 Debra
104 230 Daspur
105 231 Ghatal (SC)
106 232
Chandrakona (SC)
107 233 Garbeta
108 234 Salboni
109 235 Keshpur (SC)
110 236 Medinipur
111 237 Binpur (ST)
112 238 Bandwan (ST)
113 239 Balarampur
114 240 Baghmundi
115 241 Joypur
116 242 Purulia
117 243 Manbazar (ST)
118 244 Kashipur
119 245 Para (SC)
120 246
Raghunathpur (SC)
121 247 Saltora (SC)
122 248 Chhatna
123 249 Ranibandh (ST)
124 250 Raipur (ST)
125 251 Taldangra
126 252 Bankura
127 253 Barjora
128 254 Onda
129 255 Bishnupur
130 256 Katulpur (SC)
131 257 Indus (SC)
132 258
Sonamukhi (SC)
133 275 Pandabeswar
134 276 Durgapur Purba
135 277
Durgapur Paschim
136 278 Raniganj
137 279 Jamuria
138 280
Asansol Dakshin
139 281 Asansol Uttar
140 282 Kulti
141 283 Barabani
142 284 Dubrajpur (SC)
143 285 Suri
144 286 Bolpur
145 287 Nanoor (SC)
146 288 Labpur
147 289 Sainthia (SC)
148 290 Mayureswar
149 291 Rampurhat
150 292 Hansan
151 293 Nalhati
152 294 Murarai

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates:

Live Updates

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  • Apr 23, 2026 7:32 AM IST

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  • Apr 23, 2026 7:21 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: About 3.60 crore voters will cast their ballot to determine the fate of 1,452 candidates. Voting started from 7 am onwards for 152 Assembly seats spread across 16 districts, eight in north Bengal and eight in south Bengal.

  • Apr 23, 2026 7:18 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Humayun Kabir, founder of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) or Janata Unnayan Party, cast his vote from Domkal

  • Apr 23, 2026 7:07 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: Expressing surprise over the deployment of CRPF armoured vehicles for maintaining law and order during the Assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (April 22, 2026) alleged that the BJP-led Centre has engaged all wings of the government to work in its favour.

  • Apr 23, 2026 7:05 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: Voting for 152 contituencies in phase 1 of West Bengal election begins. A record 2,450 companies of Central paramilitary forces that comprise nearly 2.5 lakh personnel have been deployed by the Election Commission for the polls.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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