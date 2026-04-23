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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikaris Nandigram among 59 seats in fray, security on high alert

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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari’s Nandigram among 59 seats in fray, security on high alert

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Key candidates in this phase include leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari (BJP), Dilip Ghosh, Nisith Pramanik (BJP), state minister Udayan Guha (TMC), Goutam Deb (TMC), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress).

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates

New Delhi: West Bengal is all set to cast its ballot in fifty-nine seats across four districts today. These 59 seats account for nearly 39 percent of the 152 constituencies and could prove decisive in determining which party gains early momentum in the race to win Bengal. Experts are of the opinion that in North Bengal, whose 54 seats also go to polls on Thursday, the BJP has an edge. In Birbhum and West Burdwan, the battle seems slanted towards the ruling Trinamool, given its organisational strength and past record. Approximately 2,450 companies of central paramilitary forces, amounting to nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, have been deployed in these constituencies to ensure smooth and secure polling. The poll body has also heightened security measures, identifying over 8,000 polling stations as highly sensitive.

The first phase will witness several high-profile contests. In Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari is up against his former aide Prabitra Kar, who recently joined the TMC. To recall, Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee from this seat in the 2021 elections. Among other notable candidates is former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, who is contesting from Kharagpur Sadar against TMC’s Pradeep Sarkar in Paschim Medinipur district. Other important constituencies in this phase include Mekhliganj, Sitalkuchi, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Islampur, Balurghat, English Bazar, and Jangipur.

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List of all constituencies going to polls on in Phase 1

S.no. Constituency no. Constituency name 1 1 Mekliganj (SC) 2 2 Mathabhanga (SC) 3 3 Coochbehar Uttar (SC) 4 4 Coochbehar Dakshin 5 5 Sitalkuchi (SC) 6 6 Sitai (SC) 7 7 Dinhata 8 8 Natabari 9 9 Tufanganj 10 10 Kumargram (ST) 11 11 Kalchini (ST) 12 12 Alipurduars 13 13 Falakata (SC) 14 14 Madarihat (ST) 15 15 Dhupguri (SC) 16 16 Maynaguri (SC) 17 17 Jalpaiguri (SC) 18 18 Rajganj (SC) 19 19 Dabgram-Fulbari 20 20 Mal (ST) 21 21 Nagrakata (ST) 22 22 Kalimpong 23 23 Darjeeling 24 24 Kurseong 25 25 Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) 26 26 Siliguri 27 27 Phansidewa (ST) 28 28 Chopra 29 29 Islampur 30 30 Goalpokhar 31 31 Chakulia 32 32 Karandighi 33 33 Hemtabad (SC) 34 34 Kaliaganj (SC) 35 35 Raiganj 36 36 Itahar 37 37 Kushmandi (SC) 38 38 Kumarganj 39 39 Balurghat 40 40 Tapan (ST) 41 41 Gangarampur (SC) 42 42 Harirampur 43 43 Habibpur (ST) 44 44 Gazole (SC) 45 45 Chanchal 46 46 Harischandrapur 47 47 Malatipur 48 48 Ratua 49 49 Manikchak 50 50 Maldaha (SC) 51 51 English Bazar 52 52 Mothabari 53 53 Sujapur 54 54 Baisnabnagar 55 55 Farakka 56 56 Samserganj 57 57 Suti 58 58 Jangipur 59 59 Raghunathganj 60 60 Sagardighi 61 61 Lalgola 62 62 Bhagawangola 63 63 Raninagar 64 64 Murshidabad 65 65 Nabagram (SC) 66 66 Khargram (SC) 67 67 Burwan (SC) 68 68 Kandi 69 69 Bharatpur 70 70 Rejinagar 71 71 Beldanga 72 72 Baharampur 73 73 Hariharpara 74 74 Nowda 75 75 Domkal 76 76 Jalangi 77 203 Tamluk 78 204 Panskura Purba 79 205 Panskura Paschim 80 206 Moyna 81 207 Nandakumar 82 208 Mahisadal 83 209 Haldia (SC) 84 210 Nandigram 85 211 Chandipur 86 212 Patashpur 87 213 Kanthi Uttar 88 214 Bhagabanpur 89 215 Khejuri (SC) 90 216 Kanthi Dakshin 91 217 Ramnagar 92 218 Egra 93 219 Dantan 94 220 Nayagram (ST) 95 221 Gopiballavpur 96 222 Jhargram 97 223 Keshiary (ST) 98 224 Kharagpur Sadar 99 225 Narayangarh 100 226 Sabang 101 227 Pingla 102 228 Kharagpur 103 229 Debra 104 230 Daspur 105 231 Ghatal (SC) 106 232 Chandrakona (SC) 107 233 Garbeta 108 234 Salboni 109 235 Keshpur (SC) 110 236 Medinipur 111 237 Binpur (ST) 112 238 Bandwan (ST) 113 239 Balarampur 114 240 Baghmundi 115 241 Joypur 116 242 Purulia 117 243 Manbazar (ST) 118 244 Kashipur 119 245 Para (SC) 120 246 Raghunathpur (SC) 121 247 Saltora (SC) 122 248 Chhatna 123 249 Ranibandh (ST) 124 250 Raipur (ST) 125 251 Taldangra 126 252 Bankura 127 253 Barjora 128 254 Onda 129 255 Bishnupur 130 256 Katulpur (SC) 131 257 Indus (SC) 132 258 Sonamukhi (SC) 133 275 Pandabeswar 134 276 Durgapur Purba 135 277 Durgapur Paschim 136 278 Raniganj 137 279 Jamuria 138 280 Asansol Dakshin 139 281 Asansol Uttar 140 282 Kulti 141 283 Barabani 142 284 Dubrajpur (SC) 143 285 Suri 144 286 Bolpur 145 287 Nanoor (SC) 146 288 Labpur 147 289 Sainthia (SC) 148 290 Mayureswar 149 291 Rampurhat 150 292 Hansan 151 293 Nalhati 152 294 Murarai

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates:

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