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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE: Election Commission to announce Bengal polls schedule shortly, voting likely to be held in two phases

Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending in May and June.

Published date india.com Published: March 15, 2026 3:18 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to today announce dates for assembly polls in West Bengal and four other states. Polls are due in West Bengal, Keralam (formerly Kerala), Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending in May and June. Hours before the scheduled announcement of assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hiked the monthly honorarium for purohits and muezzins by Rs 500. “We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and every tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve,” she posted on X. It is important to note that in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is eyeing a fourth consecutive term in power. The TMC had swept the 2021 assembly elections with 213 seats in the 294-member House. In West Bengal, the polls may be conducted in two phases, as per the reports. During the 2021 Assembly polls, voting in Bengal was held over eight phases. The Election Commission will today announce dates for assembly polls in five states. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule. Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending in May and June.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE:

Live Updates

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:18 PM IST

    West Bengal Election Live: SIR conducted to ensure that only those who are eligible and Indian nations can cast their votes, says CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:13 PM IST

    West Bengal Election Live: “The Commission also facilitated the BLOs for doing an excellent work for the SIR. The Commission also interacted with the young and first-time voters, and our SWEEP icons, who are engaged in voter awareness activities. As all of you are aware, these five states and UTs represent distinct geographical and cultural landscapes of India. These elections represent not only a democratic exercise, but also the cultural richness of India and truly reflect the unity and diversity of our nation,” says Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:08 PM IST

    West Bengal Election Live: CEC Gyanesh Kumar urges the first-time voters to come out on the poll date and cast votes.

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:06 PM IST

    West Bengal Election Live: I thank all those responsible for the smooth conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), says CEC Gyanesh Kumar

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:05 PM IST

    West Bengal Election Live: Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says these elections represent the unity and diversity of the country.

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:02 PM IST

    West Bengal Election Live: Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s press conference begins.

  • Mar 15, 2026 4:01 PM IST

    West Bengal Election Live: The Election Commission will announce on Sunday the dates for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

  • Mar 15, 2026 3:57 PM IST

    West Bengal Election Live: In 2021, Mamata Banerjee-Trinamool Congress won a landslide victory, securing 213 of 294 seats. The BJP, despite a massive campaign involving central leadership, was limited to 77 seats.

  • Mar 15, 2026 3:54 PM IST

    West Bengal Election Live: According to the reports, the elections are likely to be held in a single phase in all states, except Bengal, which makes headlines for political violence in every election.

  • Mar 15, 2026 3:44 PM IST

    West Bengal Election Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a massive rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground. Ahead of the rally, clashes broke out between TMC and BJP workers. These clashes broke out on Saturday, ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rally at the Brigade Parade Ground.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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