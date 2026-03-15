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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE: Election Commission to announce Bengal polls schedule shortly, voting likely to be held in two phases

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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE: Election Commission to announce Bengal polls schedule shortly, voting likely to be held in two phases

Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending in May and June.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to today announce dates for assembly polls in West Bengal and four other states. Polls are due in West Bengal, Keralam (formerly Kerala), Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending in May and June. Hours before the scheduled announcement of assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hiked the monthly honorarium for purohits and muezzins by Rs 500. “We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and every tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve,” she posted on X. It is important to note that in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is eyeing a fourth consecutive term in power. The TMC had swept the 2021 assembly elections with 213 seats in the 294-member House. In West Bengal, the polls may be conducted in two phases, as per the reports. During the 2021 Assembly polls, voting in Bengal was held over eight phases. The Election Commission will today announce dates for assembly polls in five states. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule. Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending in May and June.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE:

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