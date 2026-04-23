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West Bengal Assembly Election: EC suspends poll staff after booth left unattended during voting; heres what we know

West Bengal Assembly Election: EC suspends poll staff after booth left unattended during voting; here’s what we know

The Election Commission suspended all polling staff at a booth in West Bengal after it was left unattended during voting. Scroll down for details.

(Image: ANI)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: As the first phase of polling was conducted in West Bengal on April 23, a shocking incident has come to light from the Pingla Assembly Constituency. The incident is such that all the polling personnel were suspended in the state’s Paschim Medinipur district. According to the reports, the polling personnel showed a serious lapse during the times of voting in phase 1 as they allegedly left the polling station unattended in the middle of polling.

What happened at the booth?

The incident happened at booth number 9 in the assembly segment of Pingla. According to the officials, the complete polling team stepped out during noon time for lunch, reportedly. This left the booth with no polling personnel for a brief time period. The reports also suggest that the responsible sector officer was also not present at the time of the incident who had the responsibility of overseeing the booth.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election: 152 seats witness over 91% voting in 1st phase, highest ever turnout

EC’s immediate action

The Election Commission took serious note of the incident and suspended the complete polling staff. This included the presiding officer, too.

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“Taking serious note of the lapse, all polling personnel, including the presiding officer, have been placed under suspension with immediate effect. A reserve polling party has been deployed,” said a senior official.

Alongside this, the District Election Officer has also been guided to come up with a full report about what led to the occurrence of this situation.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Elephant ‘Ramlal’ sways past a queue near a polling booth in Jhargram – Watch



West Bengal records over 91 per cent voter turnout

West Bengal recorded a high voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in phase-1 of polling on Thursday. The CEC, Gyanesh Kumar, said, “Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence, ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.”

“This is the first time in the last 50 years of poll history in West Bengal that incidents of violence were kept at a minimum. The information I have received so far about the record-breaking turnout makes me certain that this is going to be an overwhelming mandate in favour of a change which West Bengal’s voters have already decided to bring about,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier.

Phase 2 of polling is scheduled to take place on April 29, with the counting of votes on May 4.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

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