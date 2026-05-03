Home

News

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Why will counting of votes be held for only 293 seats on May 4? Complete details here

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Why will counting of votes be held for only 293 seats on May 4? Complete details here

The Commission, in its order, said it had carefully examined reports submitted by the Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officer, Returning Officer and other field functionaries, along with inputs from observers and available material on record before arriving at the decision.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 (AI Image)

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections is scheduled for Monday (May 4). Voting in these elections was conducted in two phases, and the results will determine whether the Trinamool Congress returns to power in the state or if the BJP secures its first victory. However, it is important to note that the electoral process will still continue for one seat — Falta.

During the polling held on April 29, serious allegations of electoral irregularities and disruption of the democratic process were reported there. As a result, counting will take place for 293 out of the total 294 seats tomorrow.

Here are some of the key details:

The Election Commission ordered repoll in all 285 polling booths of the Falta assembly constituency on May 21

The repoll was ordered due to “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” on April 29

The Commission said repoll across all the booths, including auxiliary polling stations, will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on May 21

The polling will be held under “stringent security arrangements to ensure a free, fair and transparent” exercise.

Counting of votes for the constituency will take place on May 24, the EC official said.

The two-phase assembly polls were held on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

ALSO READ: 2021 results in news again when Mamata Banerjee won the election, but BJP was made the king in Exit Polls

The Commission, in its order, said it had carefully examined reports submitted by the Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officer, Returning Officer and other field functionaries, along with inputs from observers and available material on record before arriving at the decision.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Reports from observers “flagged allegations of voter intimidation, unauthorised presence inside booths and possible tampering”, it said.

ALSO READ: Who is BJP’s Sunil Bansal whose Bengal strategy has stunned Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress?

“In view of the gravity of the incidents reported and the vitiation of the poll process, the Commission hereby declares the poll held on April 29 in Falta Assembly Constituency as void and orders a fresh poll in all polling stations,” the order stated.

The poll panel has directed authorities to make all necessary arrangements, including deployment of adequate central forces, micro-observers and webcasting facilities, wherever required, to prevent “any recurrence of malpractice”.

It also directed that the entire poll process be videographed and closely monitored.

BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the decision, and stated that the repoll was a “victory of the women of Falta” over the “atrocities” of local TMC leader Jahangir Khan.

Trinamool Congress Reacts to The Development

Reacting to the development, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said in a post on X: “Ten lifetimes won’t be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL,”

“Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India – Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta,” he asserted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.