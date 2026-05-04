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BJP forming government in West Bengal? Trends show saffron wave in THESE seats, leading in over 150 seats

BJP candidates Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Swapan Dasgupta are leading from their respective seats.

Published date india.com Published: May 4, 2026 9:58 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
BJP forming government in West Bengal? Trends show saffron wave in THESE seats, leading in over 150 seats

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to form the government in Bengal, as per the trends. The saffron camp has passed the majority mark in the state, as per trends. BJP candidates Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, and Swapan Dasgupta are leading from their respective seats.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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