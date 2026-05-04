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BJP forming government in West Bengal? Trends show saffron wave in THESE seats, leading in over 150 seats

BJP forming government in West Bengal? Trends show saffron wave in THESE seats, leading in over 150 seats

BJP candidates Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Swapan Dasgupta are leading from their respective seats.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to form the government in Bengal, as per the trends. The saffron camp has passed the majority mark in the state, as per trends. BJP candidates Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, and Swapan Dasgupta are leading from their respective seats.

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