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West Bengal Assembly Election: SIR tribunal clears over 1400 voters for final phase voting; heres what this means

West Bengal Assembly Election: SIR tribunal clears over 1400 voters for final phase voting; here’s what this means

West Bengal Assembly Election: A total of 1,468 voters have been restored by tribunals and will be able to vote in the second phase of elections on April 29. Scroll down for details.

(File/Representational)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: In a major update before the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, a total of 1,468 voters whose names were earlier removed but later restored by the tribunals will now be allowed to cast their votes on April 29 during the second phase of polling. The Election Commission (EC) gave a confirmation that these voters have already been included in a supplementary electoral roll once their appeals were put to acceptance by the appellate tribunals under the process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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Who are these voters?

These are the individuals whose names were earlier deleted during the process of the voter list revision exercise. However, the names were later restored after the intervention of the tribunal. The EC official stated that the appeals that were cleared until April 27 have now been considered and that the eligible voters have now been added back to the list.

“Electors whose appeals were disposed of by the appellate tribunals till April 27 have been included in a supplementary roll, and they will be able to vote in the second phase,” an official told PTI.

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Voting details of the second phase

The first phase of voting in West Bengal was done on April 23. Now, the state is all set to enter the second phase of polling, scheduled for April 29, with counting of votes to happen on May 4.

Direction of the Supreme Court

The move comes after the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission (EC) to prepare a complete list of the supplementary voters. Furthermore, the aim was to make sure that the voters whose names were removed in the wrong manner earlier during the process of revision are not denied their right to vote.

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An official said, “The effort is aimed at ensuring that every eligible elector gets the opportunity to exercise their right to vote,” as reported by PTI.

As the last phase of voting is scheduled for April 29, the concerned authorities are noe focussing toward the smooth process of the election, strong arrangements of security, and maximum participation of the voters. The development also highlights a major message that no voter who’s eligible should be left behind in voting.

(With inputs from PTI)

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