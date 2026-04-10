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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Zero tolerance towards infiltrators, DA to all govt employees..., Amit Shah releases BJPs Sankalp Patra

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: ‘Zero tolerance towards infiltrators, DA to all govt employees…,’ Amit Shah releases BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’

The BJP has intensified its campaign for the West Bengal elections. Home Minister Amit Shah released a manifesto for the West Bengal elections on Friday.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 'Zero tolerance towards infiltrators, DA to all govt employees...,' Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'

Amit Shah releases BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up its election campaign for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the party’s manifesto in Kolkata on Friday. This manifesto is considered a crucial part of the BJP’s election strategy. Through this manifesto, the party will inform the state’s voters about its promises and plans, thus making the electoral contest more interesting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Our government will move forward with a strategy of zero tolerance towards infiltrators. Dearness Allowance (DA) will be ensured for all government employees and pensioners, and the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented within just 45 days… The BJP government will transfer Rs 3,000 into the bank account of every mother between the 1st and the 5th of every month… We will implement all BJP schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, in West Bengal…”

“This manifesto is a path to bring every section of Bengal out of despair. It will show a new way out for farmers surrounded by various kinds of fears… This manifesto will also place before the people of Bengal the roadmap for the developed India envisioned by Prime Minister Modi… The people are frightened and disillusioned. The people want change from the heart… Today we are working as the main opposition party in the Bengal Assembly..,” he added.

What are BJP’s six big promises in manifesto?

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Fear will be eliminated from Bengal, trust will be established in place of fear.

The accountability of the government system will be fixed.

The file of every scam and every rape case will be opened and investigated.

Scamsters will be in jail, every corrupt person will go to jail.

Infiltrators will be expelled from Bengal.

Will implement Seventh Pay Commission in West Bengal.

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