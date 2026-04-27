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Demand for orange-coloured gulal rises in Bengal ahead of May 4 results; shopkeepers say a wind of change is visible as BJP likely to...

Demand for ‘orange-coloured gulal’ rises in Bengal ahead of May 4 results; shopkeepers say a ‘wind of change’ is visible as BJP likely to…

"The mood that I have sensed in West Bengal, I can say that I will return during the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government after May 4," PM Modi said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (AI Image)

New Delhi: In an interesting development ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026, the sale of orange (Bhagwa)-coloured powder (abir) has surged significantly. According to local reports from Kolkata’s Bara Bazar, one of the largest suppliers of coloured powder, the demand for orange powder is rising rapidly, while sales of green powder have declined. It is important to note that ahead of every election result, the Bara Bazar market receives heavy orders for colours, which are used by political parties for celebrations.

While speaking to Indi News24, a Bengal-based YouTube news channel, colour wholesaler Babulal Menot said, “Things have turned upside down this time. There has been a massive surge in the demand for orange gulal, while sales of green gulal have dropped significantly.” He further added that every shopkeeper had stocked large quantities of green gulal, but there is absolutely no demand for it.

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When asked about customer demand, Babulal said, “People are saying they want change. They want the BJP.” He added, “I supply gulal across different parts of Bengal, and there is demand only for orange gulal. If I were to express it in percentages, it would be 90 percent orange and 10 percent green.”

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A helper from the same shop further added that as the result date is inching closer, the supply of orange-coloured powder is rising.

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Mood of Bengal suggests BJP’s victory in polls, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a strong-worded pitch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the next government in West Bengal after the assembly polls. He also asserted that he would return to the state for the oath-taking ceremony after results are announced on May 4.

Addressing a poll rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district on the final day of campaigning for the second and last phase of the assembly elections, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling TMC, accusing it of presiding over ‘syndicate raj’, political violence and economic decline.

“The mood that I have sensed in West Bengal, I can say that I will return during the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government after May 4,” PM Modi said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Invoking the historical significance of Barrackpore, the prime minister said the region had played a key role in India’s first war of Independence in 1857 and was now preparing the ground for political change in West Bengal.

Modi said West Bengal’s progress was essential for India’s overall development and stressed that the rise of the eastern region was crucial for the country’s future.

“My destiny and responsibility are to serve, secure and save West Bengal,” he said. Drawing parallels with recent BJP gains in neighbouring states, Modi said, “After Odisha and Bihar, the lotus will bloom in West Bengal too this time.”

He alleged that the TMC had betrayed its slogan of ‘Maa, Maati, Maanush’ and had no vision for the state’s development.

Claiming that industries were shutting down while criminal networks flourished, Modi said, “On one hand, mills are closing down and on the other, crude bomb factories are coming up, employing goons, and the TMC’s syndicate is expanding.”

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