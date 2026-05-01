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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: EC orders repolling at 15 stations on May 2

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: EC orders repolling at 15 stations on May 2

Repolling was announced after the BJP claimed that EVM buttons were found taped and tampered with in Falta, which falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, considered a stronghold of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Election Commission has ordered repolling in 15 polling stations of West Bengal. File image

The Election Commission on Friday ordered repolling at a total of 15 polling stations in West Bengal on May 2 as the heat between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensifies in the state.

Repolling was announced after the BJP claimed that EVM buttons were found taped and tampered with in Falta, which falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, considered a stronghold of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

On Thursday, EC received 77 complaints of alleged EVM tampering during the second phase of polling. According to the complaints, the buttons on electronic voting machines were tampered with using black tape, adhesive substances, ink, and even perfume.

Some of the constituencies include Falta, Magrahat, Diamond Harbour, and Budge Budge, among others. While Falta accounted for 32 complaints, Diamond Harbour recorded 29 complaints, Magrahat accounted for 13 complaints, and Budge Budge reported 3 complaints.

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