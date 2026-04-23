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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Elephant Ramlal sways past a queue near a polling booth in Jhargram - Watch

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Elephant ‘Ramlal’ sways past a queue near a polling booth in Jhargram – Watch

Officials said coordination between polling personnel and forest teams had been tightened, with emergency contact networks put in place to ensure a swift response to any wildlife movement.

Elephant ‘Ramlal’ sways past a queue near a polling booth in Jhargram (Screengrab)

New Delhi: A wandering elephant named ‘Ramlal’ was spotted near a polling station in Jhargram that briefly stole the poll spotlight. Ramlal was seen before the polling could gather pace at Jitushol Primary School. It is important to note that the booth is tucked deep inside the forested belt of Jangalmahal. The video shows ‘Ramlal’ – swaying past the queue, peering curiously at a parked vehicle, and momentarily holding up the democratic exercise with its own brand of silent assertion.

For a state accustomed to political heavyweights flexing muscle during elections, this was a different kind of “show of strength”.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Phase 1 Voting Live: Bengal sees 41.11 percent voters turnout till 11 AM

Forest officials rushed in from the Lodhashuli range and gently nudged the tusker away to a safe distance, clearing the way for polling to begin. Within minutes, the booth was back to business- voters queuing up not for a glimpse of the elephant, but to press the EVM button.

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By 11 am, around 41 per cent turnout was recorded across the 152 constituencies in the first phase, with officials describing the process as largely peaceful, barring a few stray incidents reported overnight.

But in Jangalmahal, where man-animal conflicts are part of life, the administration had prepared for this possibility as seriously as it had for any political flashpoint.

Special teams, including elephant trackers and rapid response units, were deployed across the region. The forest department pressed its ‘Airavat’ vehicles into service, while experienced “hulla” parties remained on standby not to disperse crowds, but to drive wandering elephant herds away from polling stations.

Officials said coordination between polling personnel and forest teams had been tightened, with emergency contact networks put in place to ensure a swift response to any wildlife movement.

‘Ramlal’, locals say, is no stranger to these parts. Known for his solitary wanderings across Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and even neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand, the tusker is often welcomed by villagers with offerings of paddy, fruits and vegetables.

(With PTI Inputs)

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