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West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting

West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting

The Election Commission (EC) deploys additional counting and police observers in West Bengal to ensure smooth and secure vote counting on May 4. Scroll down for details.

(Image: PTI)

West Bengal Assembly Elections: West Bengal is all set to undergo vote counting scheduled for May 4 after the state witnessed polling in two phases. Before the election results, the Election Commission had deployed additional observers in different regions of the state. This comes as a preparatory step before the vote counting takes place. The body on Saturday stated that over 160 additional counting observers, along with 77 police observers, have been deployed in West Bengal for making sure that the process of vote counting happens in a smooth and secure manner.

Need of additional observers

The newly deployed counting observers will aid by assisting the 294 observers already assigned, which have been assigned on the basis of one for each constituency. The responsibility of the officers will be to manage and monitor the counting process by ensuring greater transparency. Alongside this, the observers will be focusing on the maintenance of law and order outside the centres where vote counting happens on May 4.

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Security measures

The officials also stated that the police officers are usually not deployed when the process of vote counting happens. However, keeping in consideration the scale and fragility of the sensitivity of the assembly elections in the region, the additional security arrangements have been made, as reported by PTI. The police observers will not be entering the centres where vote counting happens. However, they will keep a close eye on the security outside and will keep monitoring law and order, reportedly.

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Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: EC orders repolling at 15 stations on May 2

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

The state voted in two phases for all the 294 assembly constituencies, i.e., April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled to happen on May 4, which will decide the fate of the candidates and the ruling party in the state.

Also Read: Big setback for TMC ahead of Bengal poll results as Supreme Court backs EC on counting staff rule

What’s happening now?

The move of the Election Commission (EC) aims to promote a vote-counting process on a fair, transparent, and peaceful basis. As the state has already undergone polling in the two phases for the assembly constituencies, people are now eyeing the vote counting, which is scheduled to happen on May 4, i.e., Monday.

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