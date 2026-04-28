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West Bengal Assembly elections reach final phase as over 3.2 crore voters to decide fate of 1,448 candidates on Wednesday

West Bengal Assembly elections reach final phase as over 3.2 crore voters to decide fate of 1,448 candidates on Wednesday

Over 3.2 crore voters will cast their ballots in the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, determining the fate of 1,448 candidates.

Voting- File image- PTI

West Bengal Assembly Elections: In a significant political turn of events, the stage is now set for polling in the 142 Assembly constituencies scattered across six districts in West Bengal as well as the state capital of Kolkata on April 29. On a historic note, polling parties have already dispatched to their respective polling stations with EVMs, VVPATs and other polling materials for the second phase of polls in the state under unprecedented security cover.​ Here are all the details you need to know about the 2nd phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Voting details on 2nd phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections

The total number of registered electors in these 142 Assembly constituencies, as per the records of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is 3,21,73,837, which is nearly 64 per cent of the total population of 5,00,13,786 in all those Assembly constituencies. Of the 3,21,73,837 registered electors, 1,64,35,627 are male voters, 1,57,37,418 are female voters, and 792 are third gender voters, a report by IANS news agency said.

Voter data released by Election Commission

Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) have been provided to all the 3,21,73,837 registered electors, as per the information passed on by the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). ​The number of voters aged 100 years or above is 3,243, while the number of voters aged 85 or above is 1,96,801. There are a total of 146 Non Resident Indian (NRI) voters, and 39,961 are service voters.

Also read: West Bengal Assembly Election: 152 seats witness over 91% voting in 1st phase, highest ever turnout

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1,448 candidates contesting across 142 Assembly constituencies

A total of 1,448 candidates are contesting across 142 Assembly constituencies that will vote in the second phase on April 29. These constituencies are spread across seven districts, including the state capital Kolkata, along with Nadia, East Burdwan, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah.

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There are 41,001 polling stations in this phase, comprising 39,301 main stations and 1,700 auxiliary ones.

Also read: West Bengal SIR: 91 lakh names deleted from voter list — Big development ahead of state elections as EC data reveals shocking facts

The polling will take place under extensive security arrangements, with 2,407 companies of central forces deployed. These include Central Armed Police Forces, the India Reserve Battalion, and armed police personnel from other states, along with the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police. Notably, all polling stations will be monitored through webcasting, and the results will be announced on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies)

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