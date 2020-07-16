New Delhi: The premises of the West Bengal Assembly will remain closed for 10 days after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said on Wednesday. Also Read - Infectious Diseases Expert Anthony Fauci Calls Out 'Bizarre' Attacks of White House to Discredit Him

"One of the typists has tested positive for COVID-19. The Assembly will be shut for 10 days and will reopen on July 27. All scheduled programmes have been postponed till then," he told PTI.

Around 20-22 employees of the Assembly, who used to commute in a bus arranged by the authorities, have been asked to stay in home quarantine, the speaker said.