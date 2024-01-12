Home

West Bengal Attempt To Murder Case: Supreme Court Asks West Bengal Police Not To Take Coercive Action Against Nisith Pramanik

Supreme Court has asked the West Bengal police not to take any coercive action against him in a 2018 attempt-to-murder case.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently offered some relief to the Union Minister of State for Home, Nisith Pramanik. The court directed the West Bengal police not to take any hasty action against him concerning an attempt-to-murder case from 2018. Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal decided to list Pramanik’s plea against his arrest warrant on January 22 before the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court. This decision brings a temporary halt to the looming threat of Pramanik’s arrest.

Bench Says No Coercive Action Shall Be Taken

The bench said no coercive action shall be taken against him till the high court takes up the matter.

“I am a Member of Parliament. The high court has refused to grant me relief and posted my matter for January 22. I may be arrested if no protection is granted to me,” senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for Pramanik, told the bench during the brief hearing.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the West Bengal government, said 13 cases of attempted murder and rioting are pending against Pramanik and he could have been arrested long ago.

Sankaranarayanan assured the bench that no coercive action would be taken against Pramanik and, instead of rushing to the apex court, he could have easily mentioned the matter in the court of the chief justice of Calcutta HC and gotten it listed before January 22.

Patwalia said, being a union minister, Pramanik should get some protection until January 22.

The bench, while granting protection to him, said it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case. It directed the high court to hear the matter on January 22 and dispose of his petition as expeditiously as possible.

Top Court Agrees To Hear Pramanik’s Plea

On Thursday, the top court agreed to hear Pramanik’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case and issued notice to the West Bengal government. Pramanik had moved the apex court to challenge the January 4 order of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the high court, which had refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the case.

An attempt to murder case was registered against Pramanik with Dinhata police station in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal in 2018, when a group of people opened fire on Trinamool Congress workers, causing injury to one person. Pramanik, who was earlier with the TMC, joined the BJP in February 2019. He had refuted the allegation of orchestrating the violence. He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Cooch Behar on a BJP ticket and won.

