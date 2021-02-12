West Bengal Bandh Today: Left parties in Bengal have called for a 12-hour bandh from 6 AM today in the state to protest against the crackdown on students and youth by Kolkata Police while they were marching towards Nabanna. Also Read - Will See How Many Goals You Can Score: Mamata Banerjee Dares BJP To Fight Bengal Polls Fairly

Left Front Chairman Biman condemned the brutal attacks on students and young men and women by the "police force of the Trinamool Congress government", saying, "The way police unleashed atrocities on the participants in the march to Nabanna, it created a situation somewhat akin to the historic Jallianwala Bagh incident."

However, the West Bengal government on Thursday said that no bandh will be observed in the state and all state government offices will remain open and employees staying away except for emergency, will result in a pay cut. In a statement, the state government said that no casual leave for absence or any leave shall be granted to any employee nor shall there be any exemption on ground of shift allocation.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today reply on the Budget during discussion today in Rajya Sabha. The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1.

Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month had said that India’s fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021.

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha yesterday termed the union budget for 2021-22 as one “for the rich and by the rich” that reflected a “painful story” of the country and bankruptcy of its economy. Various parties including the Congress, TMC, SP and left parties hit out at the government over the state of the economy and rising unemployment and alleged that the Modi dispensation was out to sell the country’s assets.

