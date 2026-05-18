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West Bengal big decision: Forms panel to probe corruption, crimes against women after 2021

West Bengal big decision: Forms panel to probe corruption, crimes against women after 2021

Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that his government has constituted a committee to probe instances of atrocities against women. The committee will also investigate institutional corruption that have allegedly taken place in the state since 2021.

West Bengal big decision: Forms panel to probe corruption, crimes against women after 2021 | Image:: X

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that his government has formed a committee headed by a former High Court judge to investigate alleged atrocities against women and institutional corruption in the state since 2021. In a major decision, the West Bengal Chief Minister announced that his government has formed a special committee to investigate alleged atrocities against women and institutional corruption in the state since 2021. The committee will be headed by a former High Court judge.

It means the current BJP government will conduct a legal review of the administration and law and order situation in the state under the previous Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress government.

The committee will focus on cases of violence against women in the state. The probe panel will be headed by former Calcutta High Court judge Samapti Chatterjee with IPS officer Damyanti Sen will also be a part of the team. Sen is the police officer who solved the 20212 Park Street rape case.

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