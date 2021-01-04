Asansol: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Krishnendu Mukherjee’s car was shot at in Asansol of West Bengal’s Paschim Barddhaman district on Monday. The BJP West Bengal state committee member alleged that “TMC goons” opened fire on his car but he was saved by a whisker as the assailants failed to open the vehicle’s doors. Also Read - Bengal Elections: Asaduddin Owaisi Trains Guns on TMC After Meeting Influential Muslim Leader

However, the ruling party Trinamool Congress dismissed Mukherjee's allegation and said the incident might be a fallout of his old rivalries.

"As I was returning home in Asansol's Hirapur from Kolkata on Sunday night, three unidentified persons, whom I suspect to be TMC goons, stopped my car near my house and tried to open the doors, failing which they opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle," Mukherjee said.

“The driver shouted for help and I repeatedly honked the horn to grab the locals’ attention, following which the assailants fled the spot,” he added.

He alleged that the TMC was behind the incident and he has informed senior BJP leaders about the incident.

A complaint has been received from Mukherjee and CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised, an officer at Hirapur police station said.

Dismissing the charges, TMC’s Asansol Dakshin MLA Tapas Banerjee alleged that Mukherjee is accused in several extortion, smuggling and even murder cases and was absconding for a long time and the incident might be a fallout of his old rivalries.

(With PTI inputs)