West Bengal BJP President Attacks I.N.D.I.A Alliance, Says They Do “Dosti In Delhi And Masti In Rest Of India”

Sukanta Majumdar has said that Mamata Banerjee and all the opposition are following one formula that is 'gusti in Bengal, dosti in Delhi and masti in rest of India.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar (File image: ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has made a new statement against the I.N.D.I.A alliance. He has said that Mamata Banerjee and all the opposition are following one formula that is ‘gusti in Bengal, dosti in Delhi and masti in rest of India”.

#WATCH | "Mamata Banerjee and all the opposition are following one formula that is 'gusti in Bengal, dosti in Delhi and masti in rest of India" says West Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar on INDIA alliance pic.twitter.com/b1mfFoKIsK — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

Sukanta Majumdar Takes On CM Mamata Banerjee

A few days back, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday hit out at state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that you are in the INDIA alliance but India is not with you. India is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“You (Mamata Banerjee) are in the INDIA alliance but India is not with you. India is with PM Modi,” Sukanta Majumdar said.

“CAA Will Be Implemented, Says Sukanta Majumdar

“CAA will be implemented and Mamata Banerjee will not be able to stop it.”CAA will be implemented and Mamata Banerjee will not be able to stop it. The people of Bengal know about your corruption and will vote you out of power in the coming time,” he added.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that religion should not mingle with politics.

She was speaking in a meeting with Imams at Netaji Indore Stadium in Kolkata. The Bengal Chief Minister claimed that she does not care about what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says about her but she will ensure that no religion fights with one another.

“In the month of Ramzan when I go for Roza, they made fun of my picture. BJP even changed my name. But that does not bother me. I will see to it that no religion fights with one another,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Speaking about recent riots in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said, “Hindu don’t start riots, even minorities don’t. But you must know they (BHP) used gerua (saffron-clad supporters of BJP) to create this type of riots.”

The Bengal Chief Minister said that she has not allowed the BJP to bring upon the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. She added that she is not deterred by agencies.

“You have seen that I have never allowed NRC in the state and will never allow it to happen…We do what we say, never step back, are not deterred by agencies,” she said. Expressing confidence that the BJP will lose in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Mamata said, “Just six months more. Modi ji has only six months after which we will solve all these problems.”

(With ANI inputs)

