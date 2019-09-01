New Delhi: BJP on Sunday hit out at the West Bengal government after its Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh sustained critical injuries in a police lathi-charge after a clash between BJP-TMC workers in the North 24 Parganas district.

In a statement, the saffron party’s working president JP Nadda hit out at the West Bengal government and said, “Attempt to capture BJP office in North 24 Parganas district and violence on BJP MP Arjun Singh and MLA Pawan Singh is highly condemnable. By resorting to such ill means, TMC has been murdering democracy time&again in West Bengal.”

In the statement, the former Union Minister added, “West Bengal police acting on the wish and command of the TMC in hurling these brutal atrocities is clear evidence of how the state machinery is being misused for political vendetta by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

Earlier today, the Barrackpore MP rushed to the party’s office in Shyamnagar locality of the district after it had allegedly been ‘taken over’ by TMC workers. This led to an ugly brawl between the two sides, after which the BJP leader’s car, too, was vandalised.

This was followed by a police lathi-charge during which he suffered head injuries after allegedly being struck by Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma.

BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads since earlier this year over what the latter said was an attempt by the former to ‘polarise’ the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in which the saffron party won an impressive 18 seats behind the state’s ruling party which won 22, down from its tally of 34 five years earlier.

West Bengal will also witness Assembly elections in 2021, with Mamata Banerjee seeking a third-overall as well as consecutive-term as Chief Minister.